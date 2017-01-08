Vehicle stolen at Canyon Country gas station

A possible auto theft occurred at a Canyon Country gas station on Sunday after the suspect got out of a stolen Honda Civic to steal another car, law officials said.

“This individual was driving a stolen car. He got out of the stolen car and jumped into another car,” Sgt. Cortland Myers with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

The suspect was last seen at a 76 Gas Station on Sand Canyon and Soledad Canyon road at around 12:59 p.m., according to officials.

“Some guy who went into the 76 Gas Station saw his car driving away,” Myers said.

The car stolen was a white 328i BMW, according to preliminary reports.

As of 2:40 p.m., no details of the suspect have been released.