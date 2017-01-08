Sunday was the last day of winter break for kids in the Santa Clarita Valley and they made sure the day did not go to waste.

The Santa Clarita Skate Park was full of people doing extreme sports by catching air and doing tricks on their scooters and skateboards.

One such kid was 13-year-old Gavin Castro who skated with his possy of friends at the skate park almost every day of winter break. Although, he laments that the fun times are about to come to an end.

On Monday, he has to return to Castaic Middle School but he still remains positive about making time to skate during the school year.

“I’m still going to ride over the weekends,” he said.

Castro has skated for seven years now and it makes sense that he is not going to stop anytime soon. He is a rising star at the skate park, as people crowd around to watch the back flips and other tricks he does on his scooter. He and his group of scooter friends are even looking at going pro.

He just needs to graduate from school first.