At least one person was transported to a local hospital after a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on the Northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic, according to L.A. County Fire officials.

“It was an auto vs. motorcycle,” said Supervisor Kyle Sanford.

The collision occurred at the lower crossing where the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 5 cross over each other.

An engine, squad and ambulance responded to the collision.

One injured person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The collision was reported around 3 p.m.

The extent of the injury is unknown as of 3:55 p.m.