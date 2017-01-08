Hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway

A hit-and-run collision occurred on the 16000 block of Sierra Highway on Sunday when a car collided with a four door sedan causing the vehicle to crash into another parked car, Los Angeles County Fire officials said.

The car that was hit received back-end damage and two people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The crash resulted in minor injuries of at least one person, California Highway Patrol officials said.

It appeared that the hit-and-run vehicle continued to travel northbound on Sierra Highway.

The call went out to fire officials around 12:14 p.m.