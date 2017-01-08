The Santa Clarita Valley is expecting some heavy rain Sunday night after thunder and lightning was seen and heard the night before.

“We did have a line of thunder storms coming in towards Ventura County,” Robbie Munroe said, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “That is what (residents) are likely seeing off into the west.”

While thunder and lightning were seen on the horizon, it was relatively dry in Santa Clarita on Saturday night.

“There was a chance that it might have been drier at lower levels, so the precipitation wasn’t making it to the ground,” Munroe said.

Sunday night, however, is expected to see heavy rainfall around midnight through Monday morning and SCV was issued a flash flood watch around noon on Sunday.

“It’s focused on recent burn areas such as the Sand Fire burn area,” Munroe said.

Showers are expected to continue through Monday afternoon and the storm is expected to give off anywhere from three quarters to two inches of rain.

“At this point, we don’t have thunderstorms in the forecast but we can’t completely rule them out,” Munroe said.

A second storm is expected to come through SCV late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“At this point it doesn’t look as heavy as the rain that we’re expecting tonight,” Munroe said.

For more information on weather in and around Santa Clarita, visit the National Weather Service’s website.