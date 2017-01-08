A beautiful early morning sky captured in Neenach. Jeff Zimmerman/ Signal
A golden, early morning sky captured in Neenach on Sunday. Jeff Zimmerman/ Signal
A beautiful early morning sky meets the city of Neenach Sunday morning. Jeff Zimmerman/ Signal

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freelance photographer Jeff Zimmerman captured early morning sunrise shots from his home in Neenach on Sunday.

Fog sits close to the ground in Neenach early Sunday morning. Jeff Zimmerman/ Signal
