A woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after losing control of her vehicle on Highway 14, according to L.A. County Fire officials.

The sedan lost control and crashed into the center divider while traveling southbound on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa at about 5:48 a.m. Saturday morning, according to fire officials. Officials believe the rain was a factor in the incident.

The patient was transported with minor injuries and was able to walk to the gurney before being transported to the hospital.

No other individuals or vehicles were involved in the collision.

The southbound side of Highway 14 was blocked while the sedan was loaded onto a tow truck. It has since been reopened.