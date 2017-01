A two-car crash ended with a vehicle colliding into a pole on Saturday morning on Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue in Newhall, law enforcement officials said.

The vehicle that collided into the pole was a silver Toyota SUV and sustained front-end and side damage.

The driver of the SUV had his vitals checked at the scene of the collision. No injuries were reported according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call went out to officials at 11:10 a.m.