One person has been arrested by law enforcement after drugs were allegedly found in a vehicle in Canyon Country on Saturday, officials said.

“We received a 911 phone call that someone was yelling, jumping on a truck in the area and the person that called claimed that the person was using drugs in the vehicle, which may have been the case,” Lt. Bryan Aguilera said.

The call was received at 2:34 p.m. and law enforcement briefly detained three people at the scene but ultimatelly only arrested the male adult described in the call who was believed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Deputies on scene found a small amount of narcotics in a vehicle that is believed to belong to a friend of the person who was arrested, officials said.

The person was arrested in the Jack in the Box parking lot at Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.