Santa Clarita Sheriff's Deputies detain two men at the scene of a narcotics bust in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant at the corner of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon road in Canyon Country on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

One person has been arrested by law enforcement after drugs were allegedly found in a vehicle in Canyon Country on Saturday, officials said.

“We received a 911 phone call that someone was yelling, jumping on a truck in the area and the person that called claimed that the person was using drugs in the vehicle, which may have been the case,” Lt. Bryan Aguilera said.

Santa Clarita Sheriff's Deputies search a car at the scene of a narcotics bust in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant at the corner of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon road in Canyon Country on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies search a car at the scene of a narcotics bust in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant at the corner of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon road in Canyon Country on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The call was received at 2:34 p.m. and law enforcement briefly detained three people at the scene but ultimatelly only arrested the male adult described in the call who was believed to be under the influence of narcotics.

Deputies on scene found a small amount of narcotics in a vehicle that is believed to belong to a friend of the person who was arrested, officials said.

A Santa Clarita Sheriff's Deputy photographs suspected drug paraphernalia at the scene of a narcotics bust in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant at the corner of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon road in Canyon Country on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
A Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputy photographs suspected drug paraphernalia at the scene of a narcotics bust in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant at the corner of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon road in Canyon Country on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The person was arrested in the Jack in the Box parking lot at Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Santa Clarita Sheriff's Deputies detain a third man at the scene of a narcotics bust in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant at the corner of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon road in Canyon Country on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies detain a third man at the scene of a narcotics bust in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant at the corner of Crossglade Avenue and Soledad Canyon road in Canyon Country on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Samie Gebers
Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.