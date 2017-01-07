For over a year, Lucila Anderson has wanted to learn how to crochet. She receives handmade items from family members and wants to be able to share that same experience of giving others handcrafted gifts.

Finally, The Santa Clarita Valley is giving Anderson a chance to learn. On the first Saturday of every month, the Canyon Country Library is offering Stitch It Together, a knitting and crocheting lesson for people of all ages.

The lessons started in September and will continue through May.

“Some people have been coming since the beginning,” said Crochet Teacher and Young Adult Librarian Nicole Ramirez. “They will inspire the person sitting next to them.”

Every month, around 15 people bond with family members while attending the lessons.

Ramirez pointed out that knitting is a common bond that can bring together people of all ages.

One example of this was the mother-daughter combo of Rosa Oprysk and 13-year-old Elizabeth Keller, who were learning how to crochet together.

“I get to do something my mom did when she was little,” said Keller.

In fact, the pair is looking towards opening up a crochet business where they can sell hand-knitted leg warmers.

“There’s a lot for adults but not so many for kids,” Oprysk said in reference to making leg warmers.

Oprysk already got a head start on that business and was making her first leg warmer at Stitch It Together on Saturday.

The crochet lessons take place on the first Saturday of every month from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.

nsamuels@signalscv.com