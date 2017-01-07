Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

In her column “Trying to take back America,” Gwendolyn Sims wants Republicans to “Take America Back” (Jan. 6 in The Signal).

This sounds like something impressive on the surface – but superficial is all it is. Just who does Gwendolyn want to take America back from?

And, while we’re asking, I still haven’t heard anyone explain “When America was great.” When exactly was America greater than now? And what exactly made it greater?

It seems these “conservatives” like Gwendolyn aren’t actually conservative at all. There’s a misconstruing of the word. These folks are actually regressionists.

With some odd attraction they seek to turn back time to a meaner, harsher America when it was “Everyman to himself.” No “It takes a village”; “ Rather, “Baby, you’re on your own.”

Government is good for military build-up and law and order and an industrial prison complex and not much more.

The goals for people like Gwendolyn seem to restrict personal choices, to enforce her beliefs on others, and to create a fractured society of haves and have-nots. Specifically:

• Criminalize abortion;

• Create a tax code that concentrates wealth to the highest 1 percent to 2 percent;

• Reduced social services for the weakest and poorest among us;

• Punish the impoverished;

• Abandon the sick to a “market-based insurance system” that, because it is profit-seeking, will either abandon the very ill or raise rates to an unaffordable high level.

This isn’t the America my father and uncle fought for in WWII. They fought for an America that cared for its citizens and worked for equality for all.

Regressionists like Gwendolyn would put us all the way back to Plymouth Rock if they could, and then call it “purity.”

They should remember that back in those “good old days” life was harsh, brutal, and short. Is that when “America was great?”

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
  • Brian Baker

    A sterling recitation of Dem/socialist talking
    points.

    First of all, I can tell you when America WASN’T
    great, and that’s been for the last eight years, for sure. Eight years of a
    doctrinaire socialist in the White House has been more than enough, so just by
    replacing him we’ll be taking great strides toward “making America great again”.

    That wasn’t the America MY father and uncle fought
    for in World War II, and they’d have been appalled at the havoc the current clown
    and his minions have wreaked upon this country.

    A foreign and military policy that’s been an
    international joke, with meaningless lines drawn in the sand, a Middle East
    that’s fallen into chaos, the “JV team” of ISIS rising as an international tide
    of terrorism, a newly-aggressive Russia and China flexing their military chops,
    and of course Benghazi, just to name a few.

    On the domestic front we have race relations set
    back decades under our “post-racial” President; the importation of tens of
    thousands of “refugees” who haven’t been properly screened for terrorist ties; imperial
    rule by fiat through the abuse of executive orders; the government takeover of
    our healthcare system through a mandated program that’s too expensive, too
    ineffective, hugely unpopular, and a pure job-killer; an obsession with “climate
    change” and other “environmental” issues that ignores human and economic reality
    in an effort to implement Draconian policies based on speculative “science”; and
    the flattest “economic recovery” on record.

    There’s a lot of work ahead, Horton, to “make
    America great again”, but hopefully we’ve finally taken the first few steps
    down that long road.