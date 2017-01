I don’t agree that the city elections should be held in “off years,” as Lynne Plambeck said and as in the past.

Why? The vote count in off years has been low. That may work better for Ms. Plambeck and her followers, but not for the majority.

I also disagree with her about those who vote for city offices in years when federal, state and county offices are concerned. It’s my opinion that the voters are better informed then about all candidates.