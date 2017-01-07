Children in the Santa Clarita Valley community got the opportunity to unleash their creative instincts on Saturday during Flutterby Art Studio at ARTree Community Arts Center in Newhall.

Some 25 children bonded with family members while participating in print making and collage design.

“This is something where the kids get to create and do whatever they want,” said Eileen Zeidner, a board member with ARTree.

Flutterby was made possible by a $3,800 grant from the city of Santa Clarita which provided the means for these sessions to take place on the first Saturday of every month.

Although, no two Flutterby sessions are the same. Every month, ARTree tries to get a different instructor to teach kids how to work in different mediums. These range from print making to origami folding.

Parents, such as Daniel Levine, were grateful to have such a positive environment to bring his daughter to, especially on such a gloomy, rainy day.

“This is a far better option than screens and TVs,” he said.

Levine also emphasized the importance of learning different art forms while still a child.

“It helps them utilize different parts of their brain and develop different ways of thinking,” he said.

Flutterby sessions take place the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is expected to continue through the next two school years.

