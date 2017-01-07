Television, laptops, microwaves and other electronics piled up high in College of the Canyon’s parking lot on Saturday as hundreds came by to drop off their e-waste.

“I had a collection of electronics that I wanted to recycle properly,” Denise Sanders said, who donated cameras, computer equipment and an old Wii console. “This stuff has been sitting around for awhile.”

Attan Recycling Corporation hosted a free electronics waste recycling event, allowing locals to properly dispose of their e-waste that has been cluttering up garages.

“We are accepting all types of electronics except light bulbs and batteries,” Gina Chen said, a manager with the corporation.

A few hundred people waited in their vehicle for up to 30 minutes to pull up next to the tall boxes filled with appliances and televisions to turn in their electronics.

“All we do is drive up and someone takes it out of our car and out of our hands,” Nicole Celentano said. “The peace of mind knowing that these electronics are going to be well taken care of is why we go ahead and wait.”

Many of the event’s donators explained that the wait was well worth it since their old appliances were going to be recycled in the proper manner.

“We like to recycle the right way, it’s better for the environment,” Megan Delvecchio said.

The recycling event will also be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a portion of the funds raised from donations going towards the William S. Hart School District.