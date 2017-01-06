A father and son were rescued by emergency response officials after they were stuck hiking along a Southern California Edison Service Road in Saugus.

Lt. Bryan Aguilera of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the two were stranded on a road after one of the individuals injured one of his legs Friday morning.

The call for the incident came in at 10:42 a.m.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and SCV Sheriff’s Station located and rescued the pair at a quarter mile off of Copper Hill Drive at 10:52 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Richard Licon.

Firefighters extracted the injured male from the trail and reported that he had a possible broken knee, Licon said.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_