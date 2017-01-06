By Hans Kersting

Golf Professional

My name is Hans Kersting, and I am so excited to be a part of this golf page.

I am a PGA Golf Professional, with a deep passion for both golf and writing.

My nearly 40 years of experience with the game of golf has provided me with tremendous knowledge, as well as incredible memories.

My passion for the game of golf began when I was 8 years old in the town of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

I was the typical little kid who enjoyed playing every game and sport imaginable, but the freedom that golf provided made it stand out amongst all others. What other game would allow me to whack tiny whiffle balls into an old coffee can across the yard?

I loved it!

I became quite competitive playing on the Junior PGA Tournament Series throughout New Mexico when I was 10 years old. Two of my friends growing up were Notah Begay and Rich Beem.

Notah and I traveled together playing junior events throughout New Mexico, as well as a few national events. Years later, Notah went on to become a teammate of Tiger Woods’ at Stanford, before eventually becoming a 4-time PGA Tour winner.

Rich was my high school friend, and teammate. Who would have guessed that he would go on to win the 2002 PGA Championship?

Amazing!

During the spring of 1990, I began working with an instructor from Golf Digest named, Mike LaBauve.

Mike was my mentor for the next 5 years. Under his tutelage, I went on to win the 1990 New Mexico High School State Championship, which led me to play collegiately at The University of New Mexico where I was a four year starter and teammate of PGA Tour member, Tim Herron.

My college coach was John Fields, who is currently the head coach at University of Texas, where he recruited and coached Jordan Spieth.

College golf gave me the opportunity to play and compete with guys like Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Justin Leonard, David Duval and even Tiger Woods.

I wouldn’t trade these experiences for anything.

After graduating with an English degree in 1995, I turned professional and was hired as an assistant professional at The Club at Las Campanas in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

This job led me to Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, where I had the opportunity to teach with the Nicklaus/Flick Golf School.

My time with the late Mr. Jim Flick was invaluable. His ability to communicate effectively with each individual he taught helped pave the path for the type of instructor I am today.

I have been a Southern California resident since 1999, when I was hired on as an assistant professional at Woodland Hills Country Club.

I spent five years as Director of Instruction before accepting the Head Golf Professional position, which I enjoyed for the next 10 years.

Currently you can find me teaching at local courses.

I have spent the past 10 years living in Valencia, and I realize the love for the game of golf lives throughout this community.

My goal with this golf page is to provide you with weekly golf tips, and golf stories.

Golf is an amazing game, so let’s enjoy it together.