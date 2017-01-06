With the Friday 5 p.m. deadline just hours away, there was a rush of applications filed with the Santa Clarita City Clerk’s office on Friday for the vacant seat on the City Council.

As of 1 p.m., 28 applications had been filed. As of Thursday, there were 14.

The council on Jan. 17 will hold a special session at which each of the applicants will get three minutes to present his or her case for the vacant seat, with council members able to extend the time to ask questions as they see fit.

The seat became vacant on Dec. 6, when Dante Acosta stepped down to join the state Senate. On Dec. 13, the Council voted to use an appointment process to fill out the remaining two years of Acosta’s term.

The Signal will have more detailed information on all the applicants in Saturday’s edition.

kkenney@signalscv.com

(661) 287-5525