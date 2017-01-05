PHOTOS: Turkey crossing

By Dan Watson -
Film producer Collier Landry gets out of his car as he waits for three turkeys to cross the road in front of his car on Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Why did the turkeys cross the road?

Film producer Collier Landry was wondering just that as one female and two male turkeys strolled back and forth, blocking his way for several minutes on Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall on Thursday.

Two of three turkeys cross Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Landry surmised they got out of one of the yards in the rural community.

“I didn’t want to hurt them” Landry said.  “It’s not something you see every day”.

The three turkeys eventually went to the side of the road and Landry left with his cell phone video of the three escaped “road-runners”.

Film producer Collier Landry waits for three turkeys to cross the road in front of his car on Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal
