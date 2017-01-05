A pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in intersection at Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue.

The struck pedestrian was transported to a local trauma center for unknown injuries, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Richard Licon, paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 5:57 p.m. and arrived at 6:03 p.m.

Veh vs Ped. Outside of Jack and Taco Bell on Soledad. PC: Mario Mario pic.twitter.com/7zWuqtU0jH — SCV Emergency Now (@SCVEmergencyNow) January 5, 2017

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the incident.