A big rig that flipped over on Interstate 5 at the Highway 14 connector has prompted the shut down of traffic along the I-5 truck route.
The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-5, Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said in a news release issued Thursday morning.
The CHP began receiving calls about the single vehicle crash about 8:02 a.m., he said, reporting a traffic collision on southbound I-5 truck route, at the I-5 and Highway 14 connector.
“It was determined to be a traffic collision involving a tractor/semi-trailer/pull trailer (doubles) combination that rolled over, blocking the number 2 lane of the truck route,” he said.
The big rig was described as hauling a double trailer.
CHP officers closed all lanes of the southbound I-5 truck route.
No injuries were reported regarding the crash.
