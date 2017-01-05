A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while traveling on The Old Road near the Pico Canyon Road intersection Wednesday night, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Josh Greengard said a black Chevy Cobalt broadsided the female bicyclist at 8:09 p.m.

The woman was transported with moderate injuries to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the Chevy Cobalt was in violation of California Vehicle Code 21950, which addresses pedestrians’ rights and duties near crosswalks and intersections, according to Greengard.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_