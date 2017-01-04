An 18-year-old man was recovering today from a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting in Newhall late Tuesday night.

The unidentified man was shot shortly after 10:35 p.m. on North Walnut Street.

“We were dispatched to reports of a gunshot wound to an address on the 25000 block of North Walnut Street,” Inspector Richie Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Wednesday morning.

When paramedics arrived, however, the gunshot victim had left the scene, he said. “We cancelled the call.”

Instead, the injured man found his way to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where he was treated, said Lt. Rob Hahnlein of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The sound of gunfire on Walnut brought a response of several local sheriff’s deputies, according to one person who saw the deputies’ response and who contacted The Signal about the incident.

“Automatic weapons were used, cars were shot up and almost the whole Santa Clarita police force was there with helicopters,” he said.

Deputies are still looking for the suspected gunman, Hahnlein said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt