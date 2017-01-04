SCVi Charter School will celebrate Vision in Education March 11 at its eighth annual benefit dinner, which will honor Doris Marie and Steven Zimmer.

SCVi, the founding campus of iLEAD Schools, holds the Vision in Education Benefit Dinner each year, with the proceeds supporting the tuition-free charter school’s programs serving pre-kindergarten through high school learners.

The 2017 event is scheduled for March 11th in the Shakespeare Theater on the campus of SCVi, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. prior to the program’s 7 p.m. start, featuring dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, performances, drinks and dancing.

Amber Raskin, co-founder of SCVi and iLEAD Schools, said, “We are overjoyed to celebrate Doris and Steven Zimmer as our 2017 Vision in Education Honorees. Their dedication to meeting the needs of students at every level is directly in line with SCVi and iLEAD Schools philosophy of individualized learning.” Raskin added, “The Vision in Education benefit is a true celebration of excellence in building a positive vision for the future of our children, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the community to our campus to celebrate with us.”

Information on sponsorship opportunities is available by contacting Charlene Spiteri, director of the iLEAD Foundation, at 661-888-1954 or Charlene.spiteri@ileadschools.org. Individual tickets are $100 each. Please call for ticket information.

SCVi, located at 28060 Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic, offers project-based K-12 curriculum and student-led assessment with global and culturally diverse influences. The tuition-free charter school emphasizes an inquiry-based, learner-centered approach to education. SCVi’s primary goal is to help learners lead a successful and fulfilled life while contributing to the world around them. More information about SCVi and iLEAD Schools is available at www.ileadschools.org.