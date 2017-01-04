Santa Clarita Artists Association members put a chill on their art. Shown here are various scenes of winter through the eyes of some very creative people, using various media, techniques and styles.

Meryl D. Goudy’s Through Rose-Colored Glasses, an oil painting featuring soft pink and blue mountains that melt into reflections under rosy skies, is vividly stroked to celebrate nature’s palette.

Olga Kaczmar recreated Snow at the R-Ranch in the Sequoias, an acrylic showing deer in the shadows and rustic cabins amid some very beautiful snow banks. “I love making the first footsteps in the snow.”

Sheri Stimson’s Snowed Inn is a scene of cozy winter barn. She specializes in creating custom oil paintings from client’s photos of special life memories.