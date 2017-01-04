Julie Snyder will demonstrate oil painting at the January 16 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

“I paint the figure, finding my subjects in many walks of life and I bring them into the studio to model. I love to recreate an impressionistic environment on the canvas that tells a story,” said Snyder.

Painting wet on wet with a balance of loose and tight brushwork, she uses color and light to create interest and focus. Her paint quality is expressionistic as she captures essential mood and gestures of her subjects. Her intimate portraits are more than the traditional head and shoulders — she unerringly finds the special quality that makes each individual both unique and multifaceted.

Born and raised in Scotland, Snyder’s travels have taken her throughout Europe. For a few years, she lived on one of the islands off the coast of Spain. She forged her craft as an illustrator in advertising, publishing and the motion picture industry, including Warner Bros. Her work hangs in collections and galleries across the country. The National Art Museum of Sport honored her three times (including her paintings of boxers Before the bell and Seeking the Target) in their annual exhibits; awarding Snyder the prestigious gold medal for painting in 2013 for her painting Daily Drill.

Snyder also leads painting travel groups to various locations in Europe. She is a sought after artist in the Southern California figurative art scene. See http://juliesnyder.com/about.html

Come early, standing room only by 6:30. See www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.