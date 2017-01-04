I got plenty of nothing
and nothin’s plenty for me
I got sunshine all day
just keeping things warm for me
I got the man in the moon
laughing all nite at me
I got bees buzzing
making honey just for me
I got roses and violets
smelling pretty for me
I got weeping willows
smiling all day at me
I got a wise old owl
hooting at night for me
I got oceans and lakes
just waiting for me
I got a zillion stars
twinkling over me
I got thunder and lightning
fighting over me
I got snowflakes
landing on me
I got raindrops washing
the way for me
what I ain’t got is you
sleeping right next to me
but when you’re ready
I’ll share all these with thee