I got plenty of nothing

and nothin’s plenty for me

I got sunshine all day

just keeping things warm for me

I got the man in the moon

laughing all nite at me

I got bees buzzing

making honey just for me

I got roses and violets

smelling pretty for me

I got weeping willows

smiling all day at me

I got a wise old owl

hooting at night for me

I got oceans and lakes

just waiting for me

I got a zillion stars

twinkling over me

I got thunder and lightning

fighting over me

I got snowflakes

landing on me

I got raindrops washing

the way for me

what I ain’t got is you

sleeping right next to me

but when you’re ready

I’ll share all these with thee