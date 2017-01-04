Source: Habitat for Humanity SF/SCV

Habitat for Humanity SF/SCV is starting 2017 by welcoming Hunt C. Braly as its new Chairman of the Board. Mr. Braly is a partner with the law firm of Poole & Shaffery where he has head up its Land Use and Governmental Affairs practice group since 2011.

Mr. Braly has a wealth of knowledge and a strong record of success in land use and governmental affairs. His community leadership and long record of representing developers, governmental agencies and public-private partnerships make him an ideal Board Chair as this Habitat expands its building, programs and services.

He previously served as Chief of Staff to State Senator Ed Davis, the former Los Angeles Police Chief and Vice Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from July 1983 to December 1992. In 1992, when Senator Davis retired, Mr. Braly established his own law and lobbying practice in Santa Clarita.

In 2005 Mr. Braly received the 2005 Political Advocate of the Year award from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and has been consistently named one of the most influential persons in the Signal’s annual List of the 51 Most Influential Santa Clarita Residents. He served on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce from 2006 through 2012, and has served as Co-Chair of the Chambers Government Affairs Committee for 13 years. He is also currently completing his three-year term as President of the Board of Bridge to Home, which operates the Santa Clarita Emergency Winter Shelter and provides other services to those in need.

Mr. Braly’s strong background in nonprofit organizations, land use development and vast connections in both Santa Clarita Valley and at the State Level, will aid Habitat for Humanity SF/SCV and its sister agency, Homes for Families in moving forward to continue to provide homes for low income veterans and their families.

About Habitat for Humanity SF/SCV:

Habitat for Humanity SF/SCV’s mission is to build affordable homes for low-income civilian and veteran families, and provide services that empower them to build brighter futures as homeowners.

We are a locally run, independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving North Los Angeles City and County, building houses and futures for low-income families. We partner with our sister agency, Homes for Families® to specialize in building Enriched Neighborhood® communities–which hold the promise to move low income families up into the middle class. Founded in 1990, we are currently building over 150 homes for low-income veterans in collaboration with the California Department of Veterans Affairs. To date, we have built 357 homes placing us in the top 5% of Habitat affiliates nationwide.

