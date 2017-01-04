As the Santa Clarita City Council prepares to fill its vacant seat by appointment – amid calls that the four sitting members, all white, diversify the governing body – a prominent area Latina has stepped forward to apply for the post.

However, it remains to be seen if political bad blood, irrespective of ethnicity, will prevent Gloria Mercado-Fortine from getting a fair shake on Jan. 17, when the Council meets in special session to appoint a successor to Dante Acosta — a Latino who took all the body’s diversity with him when he resigned in December to ascend to the state Assembly.

“If you look at Latinos, we’re about 25 to 30 percent of the population in Santa Clarita – so yes, I think it is important to reflect your constituency,’’ Mercado-Fortine, a 16-year board member of the William S. Hart High School District, said Wednesday in an interview with The Signal.

Mercado-Fortine was one of three new applicants Wednesday for the vacant seat, bringing the total to nine, with a Friday 5 p.m. deadline looming.

Six residents had filed as of Tuesday, and they were detailed in Wednesday’s Signal. Besides Mercado-Fortine, the new names on the list as of Wednesday were Diane Trautman, a member of the Planning Commission, and Mark Elfont, president of the Santa Clarita Philharmonic.

It was at a Dec. 13 meeting that Council members heard multiple calls from citizens to make the body less monochromatic.

“We need a diverse city council,” one speaker said.

Said another: “Be bold and brave and choose somebody who has a slightly divergent view than the others on the board (the council).”

As the first Latina to serve on the Hart District board, Mercado-Fortine would fit that bill.

She is also a former teacher, principal and district-level administrator with the L.A. Unified School District who said, “I understand budgets, overseeing large entities. Certainly, my experience with Hart District is almost like running a small city, with budgets comparable to the city.’’

However, Mercado-Fortine was also the losing candidate, in 2015, for another term on the Hart District board – in a race she called at the time “the dirtiest school-board campaign in the history of Santa Clarita without a doubt.”

The crux of that venom, she said Wednesday, was the fact that her husband, former College of the Canyons Board of Trustees member Bruce Fortine, once voted against Scott Wilk, now a state senator, to sit on the college’s board – a spot Wilk nonetheless got.

According to Mercado-Fortine, when she sought another term on the Hart District board, Wilk’s then-Assembly office sent out a series of mailers endorsing her opponent, Linda Storli, who ultimately won the election. At the time, Mercado-Fortine accused Wilk of turning the non-partisan school-board election partisan by rounding up endorsements of prominent area Republicans.

Among those endorsements, Mercado-Fortine said Wednesday, were current City Council members Bob Kellar, Laurene Weste and Marsha McLean – all of whom will choose (along with Mayor Cameron Smyth) the person to fill the current, technically non-partisan, council vacancy.

For his part, Wilk at the time said his support of Storli had “nothing to do with it being partisan,” and that Storli had approached him for an endorsement while Mercado-Fortine did not.

Now, Mercado-Fortine plans to present herself on Jan. 17 to council members she once labeled, angrily, as a “Wilk Dynasty.”

“I am hopeful that I would (get a fair shake),’’ she told The Signal. “I am going to present myself, and I am hoping that everybody is open-minded. … I do believe we can move on, move forward, because we all have a common interest, to work to build a better city.’’

She said her heritage – but as important, her professional accomplishments — make her a strong choice at a time the council is hearing those calls for more diversity.

“I do think diversity at different levels is important … whether it’s by profession, by gender, by ethnic groups,’’ she said. “Diversity is good, it will definitely enrich our community.’’

The calls for a more heterogeneous council also come in the aftermath of a 2013 lawsuit, eventually settled in 2016 by the city, that alleged Santa Clarita’s at-large voting system violated the California Voting Rights Act by denying Latino residents a fair voice.

Rather than switch to a district system, as the suit had pushed, the city worked out a deal to move this year’s city council election from April to the November general election — a time when a bigger turnout was expected.

Kevin Shenkman, a Malibu attorney and co-counsel for the plaintiffs in that lawsuit against the city, told The Signal recently, “I think the city is very much open to a suit pursuant to the California Voting Rights Act. Their (at-large) system still violates the CVRA. It’s still at-large and it’s still racially polarized voting.’’

Wednesday’s new applicants join former Councilman TimBen Boydston, Alan Ferdman, Kenneth Dean and Mark White – all of them also-rans in the November Council election – along with Marcus Hershey and Rick Hood.

The applicants have come trickling in following a Dec. 13 Council meeting, at which members opted to fill the vacancy by an appointment process rather than by calling a special election.

