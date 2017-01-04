The West Ranch High girls soccer team had to chase a lead nearly the entire first half, but their patience paid off in a 3-2 home win over Simi Valley High on Wednesday afternoon.

The Simi Valley Pioneers (9-5-3) nabbed the first goal in the 12th minute of the game, but less than five minutes later, Aliyah Satterfield wrangled a ball from a midfielder and struck from about 18 yards out.

Maddie Leonhardt followed up near the end of the first half with a left-footed goal to pull West Ranch (6-3-1) ahead 2-1.

On the other side of the half, Simi Valley knotted the score at two. West Ranch’s Erin Meottel struck immediately after, securing the ball after a cross and tapping it past the goalkeeper from inside the box for the game-winning goal.

The Wildcats haven’t had a consistent practice schedule as of late since the track around the practice field is in the process of being replaced. Coach Jared White said the difficulties impacted their play.

“Today was kind of a rough day because practice has been sporadic,” he said. “I was happy with the way they were able to fight back after each goal and get it back rather quickly. It was expected (to struggle a little bit) because practice was hectic, but to get a result against them is good.”

West Ranch next plays at Highland High of Palmdale on Friday before opening Foothill League play on Tuesday at home against Valencia.