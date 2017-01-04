Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works will once again close Bouquet Canyon Road in preparation for two rainstorms heading toward the Santa Clarita Valley this week.

The first storm is forecasted to reach the area Wednesday night and the second storm is expected to reach the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Meteorologists with the NWS expect that the area could receive up to five inches of rain this week.

^TRAFFIC ADVISORY SANTA CLARITA: PUBLIC WRKS CLOSING BOUQUET CYN RD 1-4-17@2000 HRS- UPCOMING STORM & REMAIN CLSD FOR 2ND STORM SUN 01-08-17 — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 4, 2017

Officers with the California Highway Patrol announced the plans of the road closure Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.

The road is expected to close at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will tentatively remain closed until the second rainstorm passes through the area, according to Michael Kasper, public information officer for Public Works.

“Because we have two storms coming in we’ll be assessing the situation,” Kasper said. “In all likelihood we will be closing it through both events.”

The road will be closed from two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road to six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road.

Following the storm, officials with Public Works will inspect the road to ensure that it is safe, before reopening it to the public.

Up-to-date information about road closures in the area is available at dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

