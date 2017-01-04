America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at College of the Canyons, sees thousands of Santa Clarita residents come through its doors every year. Like hundreds across the county and country, AJCC serves as a full-service career center, offering vital services to help adults looking to enter or re-enter the workforce or strengthen their skills.

The resources provided at AJCC are free and tailored to meet the needs of the unemployed, underemployed, seasoned professional and college student – all with the unified goal of helping people identify their skill sets and get on the right employment track.

AJCC works closely with local employers to host custom recruitments and also hosts a free monthly job fair that provides job seekers access to several employers at one time. On occasion, the job fairs are themed to a certain field of work within targeted industries like aerospace, information technology and entertainment. Job seekers are encouraged to sign up for the America’s Job Center of California eNotify newsletter by visiting santa-clarita.com/Enotify and selecting America’s Job Center of California.

The job fair events are a great opportunity for employers to take advantage of as well. If you are an employer looking to fill one or many positions, I encourage you to participate in an upcoming job fair and let America’s Job Center of California help you find employees that are the right fit for your company. Jaime Brumfield, HR Manager of Donaldson Company, a local aerospace company, utilized AJCC to host a job fair during the company’s mass hiring. “We had an awesome turnout. We had a quick turnaround time and were able to staff several of the positions due to the job fair and America’s Job Center,” Jaime shared.

A number of Santa Clarita residents have found success with the help of AJCC, including Dwaine Driver. Dwaine lost his job after 17 years and after weeks turned into months and months turned into five years, he knew he needed to do something more to get back into the workforce. He took advantage of the center’s résumé writing workshop and job fairs, and even got his certification in QuickBooks through AJCC. Dwaine is back at work with Q2 Lab Solutions and shares this advice with others, “For anyone who feels like giving up, just remember, ‘Good things come to those who wait!’ ”

Below are just a few of January’s programs and services available at AJCC that address the needs of the center’s diverse clientele. Free workshops, specialized events and more are available monthly and accessible by visiting WorkSantaClarita.com and clicking on Workshops & Events.

Basic Microsoft Word and Excel is perfect for someone new to the programs or for someone who needs a refresher course.

Transitioning to the Civilian Workforce is a presentation that helps military personnel apply Armed Forces experience to a civilian career path.

CNC Machinist Fast Track Training Program is for candidates seeking entry-level positions in CNC manufacturing operations and a long-term career path in manufacturing.

The Allied Universal Security Guard Recruitment will offer interested job seekers the opportunity to embark on a dynamic, challenging and rewarding career.

And don’t forget about the monthly Job Fair, taking place on Friday, January 27, from 9-11a.m. at the America’s Job Center of California.

America’s Job Center of California in Santa Clarita is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located inside the Dr. Dianne Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. To find more information about AJCC in Santa Clarita, including upcoming workshops, trainings and employment events, visit WorkSantaClarita.com or call the center directly at 661-799-WORK (9675).

I encourage you to stay up to date with the center’s opportunities by following America’s Job Center of California on Twitter (@SCVAJCC) and at Facebook.com/SCVAJCC.

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bkellar@santa-clarita.com.