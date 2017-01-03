The new year is off to a good start for two Foothill League softball products.

Canyon High graduate Amanda Doyle and West Ranch grad Jessica Harper learned Tuesday they were still in the running for spots on the USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team, which will be competing for a world title in July.

The two Santa Clarita Valley alumni survived a two-day selection process, which narrowed those vying for a position on the team to 24.

The final roster will consist of 17 women.

Doyle, Harper and their teammates will compete in a training camp and exhibition games in Oklahoma City in June and then at the World Cup of Softball XII from July 4-9 (also in Oklahoma City).

Then the roster will be trimmed before the World Baseball Softball Confederation Junior Women’s World Championship in Clearwater, Florida, from July 24 to July 30.

Harper and Doyle were both first-team All-Foothill League selections as high school seniors in 2016. Harper then headed to play at the University of Arizona, while Doyle decided to compete at Louisiana State University.

At the 2015 WBSC Junior Women’s World Championship in Oklahoma City, the USA went undefeated in an all-around dominating performance.