Two men and a woman were arrested on the weekend in connection with items stolen last week from self storage units in Canyon Country.

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced late last week that they were looking for thieves who had stolen property from “numerous storage unit thefts” on the 18600 block of Via Princessa between Christmas Day and Thursday.

In addition to trying to find the thieves, detectives said they were also looking for “possible victims” who may have had property stolen from the storage units.

Three of four suspects were arrested Saturday about 1:30 p.m. in connection with the storage unit burglaries.

According to one witness, the three suspects were arrested at gunpoint following a brief vehicle pursuit. A fourth suspect was pursued on foot but managed to elude deputies.

“The three suspects were arrested in connection with the burglaries at storage units on Via Princessa,” Sgt. Ron Price told The Signal Tuesday.

Andrew Blitz, a 29-year-old graphic designer and Kelly Hudak, 30, both of Valencia, were arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of identity theft, for having allegedly acquired access cards of four people.

Joshua Craig Bareman, 40, of Canyon Country, was arrested at the same time on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

All three suspects remain in custody facing felony criminal charges and are scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Wednesday.

The alleged storage unit thefts happened between Christmas Day and Friday Dec. 30.

The public notice posted by local sheriff’s detectives said: “There have been numerous storage unit thefts that occurred between Dec. 25 and Dec. 30, in the 18600 block of Via Princessa.

“Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Detectives are attempting to locate possible victims of those thefts as soon as possible,” they said in the notice.

Detectives also advise “possible victims” to check their storage unit to make sure it is still secure.

