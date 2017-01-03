Local sheriff’s deputies were busy this morning looking for “smash and grab” burglars who broke into at least three fast food restaurants overnight.

The thieves smashed the storefront glass of two Jersey Mike’s Subs and one Little Caesars Pizza location, ransacked the businesses and, in at least one case, stole money, Lt. Rob Hahnlein of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“We had some more smash and grab burglaries,” he said.

Between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, thieves broke into the Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant in the Bouquet Center Shopping Center on Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road and also hit the one on Golden Valley in the Plaza at Golden Valley, west of Oak Crest Drive.

A third similar burglary was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on Newhall Ranch Road at Copper Hill Drive, Hahnlein said.

“They might have all happened at about the same time,” he said. “Several other businesses may have also been hit.

“They ransacked some of the businesses,” he said. “In one case, they took the tip jar at Jersey Mike’s.”

