The Valencia High varsity boys basketball team lost, 74-62, to Heritage Christian of Northridge on the road Tuesday night.

Zach Hawkins led the Vikings (7-7) with 21 points. Dexter Akanno followed with 11 points.

Jayden Trower scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds. Jadin Greene had 10 points and six rebounds.

Varsity boys hoops

Village Christian 71, Hart 62

The Indians (10-4) lost despite 28 points from Whitten Dominguez.

Brentwood 75, Saugus 65

Zach Phipps scored 26 points for the Centurions (9-4), while Anthony McIntyre had 13. Luke Bodeau added 12 points in the loss.

Women’s college hoops

Biola 74, TMU 63

The NAIA No. 17-ranked The Master’s University women’s basketball team remained winless in Golden State Athletic Conference play Tuesday night when it fell 74-63 to unranked Biola University on the road.

Hannah Ostrom led the Mustangs with 12 points. Megan Lindsley, Hannah Drivstuen and Bianca Cubello each added 10 points.

TMU fell behind 20-8 after the first quarter. It outscored the Eagles by nine in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to avoid falling to 9-4 overall and 0-3 in GSAC play.

Men’s college hoops

Biola 66, TMU 64

The No. 21 The Master’s men’s hoops fell to No. 3 Biola on the road Tuesday.