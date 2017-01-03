Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Station are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Shani Rose Loya, a 14 year-old Black female juvenile,

Loya was last seen leaving her residence in the 27500 block of Elder View Drive in Santa Clarita at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

She is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Loya was last seen wearing a light blue UCLA jacket.

Her family is very concerned and is asking for the public’s assistance in her safe return.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s, Santa Clarita Station, Detective Finn at (661) 255-1121.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.