Sports Photos of the Year 2016 By Katharine Lotze - January 2, 2017, 1:07 pm

West Ranch second baseman Alex Lee (8) chases a bobbled ground ball against Burroughs at West Ranch on Tuesday. 030116 DAN WATSON West Ranch's Alex Morales walks off the court in shock as the Claremont Wolfpack celebrates their buzzer-beating win over the Wildcats at West Ranch on Friday. KATHARINE LOTZE/SIgnal. 02192016 College of the Canyons fielder Chad Bible reaches over the wall to make the catch of a home run ball that went over the fence against L.A. Mission College a t COC on Thursday. 040716 DAN WATSON Valencia's Justin Ikeora heads the ball away from a Fremont player during their regional playoff soccer game at Valencia on Thursday, March 10. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal. 03102016 A Valencia swimmer takes off from the starting blocks at the start of a race against Saugus during a Foothill League swim meet on Wednesday. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal. 04202016 Saugus' Lindsay Clare, left, gets a" low five" from Saugus coach Julie Archer as she rounds third base after Clare hit a 3 run RBI home run to put Saugus on top in the sixth inning against hart at Hart on Tuesday. 041916 DAN WATSON Valencia center fielder Scott Ogrin (2) dives to make the catch for the last out of the sixth inning against Saugus at Valencia on Friday. 042216 DAN WATSON Valencia players from left, Alley Johnson (10), Cassidy Bygum (7) and Allysa Shipman (14) consol each other after loosing to Norco at Valencia on Thursday. 052616 DAN WATSON Santa Clarita Christian's Joe Sparks tags the Academy of Academic Excellence's Ian Fonville out at home after Fonville tried to dive over Sparks for the run at the Master's College on Friday. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal. 05272016 Lauryn Shockley (11) and her Valencia High School teammates celebrate after winning 3 - 0 against Canyon at Valencia on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal Trinity Classical Academy's Mary McAdam (7) celbrates as Trinity takes the lead against Mammoth on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal Pass interference is not called on on this play as a San Clemente defender , right, interferes with a pass to Valencia Vikings wide receiver Tim Wiggins (1) at the CIF Division II playoff game in San Clemente on November 25th. The vikings lost 35-43. West Ranch's Bailey Pate, left, goes toe to toe with Mission Viejo's Taylor Arco in the 800 meter run at the CIF Southern Section track and field finals at Cerritos College in Norwalk on Saturday. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal. 05212016 Valencia soccer player Javier Orellana makes a bicycle kick over his head as pass the ball to a team mate against Hart High School at Valencia High. Valencia won the match 2 - 0. 012616 College of the Canyons' Daphne Coffey (20) clears the ball from the defense during a game against West Hills LeMoore College on Sept. 30, 2016. The Master's university mid-fielder Lloyd Virgill (10) collides with Hope International defender Salvador Magallon (12) as they fight for a pass near the goal at TMU on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal Kalona Marr (00) and her Santa Clarita Christian teammates celebrates winning the second game against Trinity Classical Academy on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal Hart's Aj Stanley (18) intercepts the pass to against Saugus defender Daniel Gilmartin (17) near the end of the first half. Dan Watson/The Signal The Valencia boys varsity soccer team celebrates. Dan Watson/Signal