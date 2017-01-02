As of Sunday, state residents began saving a bit on sales and use taxes.
The statewide tax rate decreased one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) from 7.50 percent to 7.25 percent.
While those living in Santa Clarita valley will benefit, the sales tax rate is still higher at 8.75 percent. It had been levied at 9 percent prior to the statewide drop.
As for California’s tax rate dropping a smidgen, that decrease is to the expiration of Proposition 30 – The Schools and Local Public Safety Protection Act of 2012 – on Dec. 31.
The school measure – which propped up taxes – was approved by voters in November 2012.
To find the correct rate in your city or county, visit the Find a Sales and Use Tax Rate website.