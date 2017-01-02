America for the last 70 years has been Israel’s closest ally.

Starting with the United Nations decreeing Israeli independence in 1948 there has been Arab resentment. Initially limited to Palestinians wanting to return to lands carved away by the U.N. decree, religious fanaticism, political opportunism, and proxy wars have kept the conflict alive well beyond the time needed to resolve simple property issues.

The new Jewish nation in 1948 was born in part as a homeland to offer those who survived Hitler’s attempt to eradicate Europe’s Jewish population.

Perhaps some Christian leaders throughout the world see Israel’s existence as part of their duty to their faith. And maybe the war on terror found the Jewish state as topic of convenience.

But originally the conflict was that of local political sovereignty and private property rights.

In fact, about 25 percent of Israel’s population is Muslim and many Israeli Jews are of Arab descent – proof this is not an Arab-Israeli or Muslim-Jewish issue.

The Soviets used the Mideast conflict as part of a proxy war against America. Saddam Hussein ordered hundreds of Scud missiles fired at Israeli cities as a way to punish America.

But 70 years of religious hatred, terrorism, assassinations on heads of state, and three outright wars have failed to break American support of Israel.

President Truman’s promise to protect Israel is a promise kept by every president since.

Initially Israel survived only because of American support. Now Israeli culture and society are three generations old. Israel is economically independent, part of the international tech scene, and in many ways but geographically a part of Europe.

Obama is right to make a political statement at the U.N.by abstaining rather than vetoing a vote to condemn ongoing construction by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Israel must stop perpetuating a climate of hatred and resentment if there is to be peace.

Obama’s warning as he leaves office is a timely reminder that peace is found only in partnership – not through perpetuating antagonism. You can’t build your apartment in someone’s backyard and expect them to like you for it.

Little Bully Trump, of course, is tweeting left and right that he is going to bully his way through this. It might take a few short wars and a couple economic disasters to help this sub-conscious, ego-driven bombast to acknowledge that you need to aim first, then shoot.

But so far it is clear we are in for heightened worldwide military tension and international economic warfare if Trump’s idea of a One State Solution prevails.

The question is not the legitimacy of the West Bank and Gaza under Israeli control – the West Bank and everything west of the Jordan River was ceded by the British to Israel in 1948.

The lands were stolen by Arab military attack and were then taken back by Israel in 1967. So as per the British and U.N. decree, the plan was that this land belongs to Israel.

But the practical solution is one of political fairness and joint participation, not of an ill-conceived 70-year-old plan.

There are four feasible solutions. The Three State Solution is to give Egypt the Gaza and Jordan the West Bank while Israel continues to thrive.

Israel is a peace with Jordan and Egypt, and they enjoy excellent relations.

This would be a great resolution, but Egypt and Jordan don’t want to accept the Palestinians or the land they occupy.

The Two State Solution has Gaza and the West Bank as self-governing while Israel continues to exist. Israel has to allow access and space in Jerusalem to co-host that fabled city as capital of both states. This could work but Israel says “no.”

There are two versions of the One State Solution – Israel stays in control, just like now, fostering resentment forever, or the Jews are evicted and the land is ruled by the Palestinians, also fostering resentment forever.

Neither One State Solution can ever work.

Obama decided to send Israel a reminder that Israel has to start shifting policies and not rely on the U.S. to defend destabilizing policies.

In two weeks it’s Little Bully Trump’s turn to set the world right. My father fought in the War of 1948, my parents met and lived in Israel, and most of my family lives in Israel even today. While I appreciate American support of my homeland all these years, I am not optimistic about Trump’s rhetoric nor do I feel Israel is safer with Trump taking office.

