A child in Acton was airlifted to the hospital Monday after being hit by a truck.

The incident happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Monday on the 32900 block of Listie Avenue, north of Soledad Canyon Road and south of Sierra Highway.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched 12:19 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Fire Department Inspector Melanie Flores told The Signal.

“This was a auto versus pedestrian,” she said, describing the vehicle as a truck.

The identity, age and gender of the child were not disclosed.

Paramedics, who arrived at the scene at 12:26 p.m., called for an “airship” helicopter a few minutes later.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt