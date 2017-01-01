Dozens of swimmers decided to plunge into the new year by participating in the 11th annual Arctic Chill Polar Bear Swim at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Sunday.

“It’s a fresh way to start your New Year’s off,” recreation program specialist Taryn Flatt said.

“They take an icy plunge into the water and just run through it.”

Between 60 and 80 people ran through the center’s 50-degree, unheated pool.

“It’s a crazy idea to go in the cold water in the middle of winter,” Sue Bett said, who watched her four daughters bravely tread the icy water.

“It’s a family tradition and we do it every year.”

After the swimmers ran through the pool they bundled up in towels and received complementary donuts, coffee and hot cocoa.

The free event was put on by the city in hopes of giving families a fun way to start the year off with a splash.

“You see a lot of smiling faces,” Flatt said. “It makes it worth coming to work.”

Malena Jackson came to the Aquatic Center with her husband and four children. Jackson was reluctant to let her children plunge into the cold water in the middle of winter, but gave in after her children were persistent about participating.

“It feels good because it’s a way to be together and it’s a great start to the new year off as a family,” Jackson said.