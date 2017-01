Source: Press Release

There have been numerous storage unit thefts that occurred between 12/25/16-12/30/16 in the 18600 block of Via Princessa in the City of Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Detectives are attempting to locate possible victims of those thefts as soon as possible. Possible victims are encouraged to check their storage unit to make sure it is still secure. If a theft has occurred, please notify the SCV Sheriff’s Department as soon as possible at (661) 255-1121.