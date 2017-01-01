The year started out with an unexpected surprise for a Newhall couple when Mira Sophoclis gave birth to Nicholas Georgy, the first baby born in Santa Clarita for the year of 2017, on Sunday.

“The baby is doing well, the mother is doing well and (the couple) is very happy,” Henry Mayo nursery nurse Janelle Seitz said.

Georgy was born in Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital at 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, weighing in at 6 pounds 4 ounces.

“We were planning on going to see the fireworks,” Michael Abbas said, husband of Sophoclis and father to the newborn. “We still had two weeks before the baby.”

“It was a big surprise for us,” said Sophoclis.

The married couple are expecting some hectic weeks and change ahead of them with the new addition to the family.

“He’s our first baby,” Sophoclis said. “It’s going to be a little bit challenging but we’re excited about that.”

The couple is not only excited about the weeks ahead of them, but also that they gave birth to the first baby born in Santa Clarita this year.

“I told (the parents) that he was Mr. Santa Clarita today,” Seitz said. “They were pretty happy.”

The parents are expecting to stay in the hospital for at least one more night before returning home.

And while little Nicholas Georgy hasn’t done much other than sleep, cry and eat, the tired couple is extremely happy to see their first son born on a special day.

“It’s amazing,” said Abbas. “There was a connection from the moment I saw him.”