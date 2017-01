New Years Eve plans were delayed after the 5 Freeway was shutdown in both directions along the Grapevine area due to a snowstorm Saturday night, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The freeway was closed between Parker Avenue and Grapevine Road from 7 p.m. till about midnight, according to CHP.

“There were a couple of inches of snow that fell,” Stuart Seto said, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service.

“CHP had to escort people out of the area for several hours.”