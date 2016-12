Dense fog on Interstate 5 near Bakersfield resulted in a multi-vehicle collision blocking all lanes of the Southbound Interstate 5.

A fatality has also been reported among the injuries.

Those looking to make it south to the Santa Clarita Valley for New Years Eve should take an alternate route to avoid heavy traffic delays.

The CHP Traffic Incident Information page reported that all traffic going southbound is blocked at the Interstate 5 and Highway 166 interchange as of 9:52 a.m.