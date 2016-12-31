Dozens of attendees toast the new year at at the Rose and Crown British Restaurant in Newhall on Saturday afternoon. Dan Watson/The Signal

Confetti filled the air at Rose & Crown British Restaurant Saturday afternoon as people were spilling out the door to bring in the British new year.

The place was packed to its capacity with some 80 people with their drinks raised high in solidarity with friends and family from half way around the world.

Walt Gorey plays Auld Lang Syne on his bagpipes for the crowd as they welcome in the new year, London England time - 4PM Santa Clarita time, at the Rose and Crown British Restaurant in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
“It’s great, we’re the only place in town that does it,” said Peter Sutton, the owner of the restaurant.

The pub has brought in the British new year at 4 p.m. for 13 years running ever since it opened in 2003. Sutton said this is a way to stay connected to the British community.

Greg Sutton, owner of the Rose and Crown British Restaurant takes a photo of the crowd as they count down to the new year, London England time - 4PM Santa Clarita time, at the Rose and Crown British Restaurant in Newhall on Saturday afternoon. Dan Watson/The Signal
Sutton is among a myriad other Brits who also feel linked to friends and family back home through celebrating the new year at the same time as them. Another such person was Christine Martinez, who has attended the British new year at Rose & Crown for three years now.

“I text a picture to my family in England,” she said.

And every year, she expects them to complete the cycle by texting a picture back. Thus, even from thousands of miles away, Martinez’s family is still celebrating the new year together.

Carly and Bob Cookson of Newhall toast and kiss as they ring in the new year at the Rose and Crown British Restaurant in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
Sean and Susan O'Connell toast as they wait for the new year at the Rose and Crown British Restaurant in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal
