Confetti filled the air at Rose & Crown British Restaurant Saturday afternoon as people were spilling out the door to bring in the British new year.

The place was packed to its capacity with some 80 people with their drinks raised high in solidarity with friends and family from half way around the world.

“It’s great, we’re the only place in town that does it,” said Peter Sutton, the owner of the restaurant.

The pub has brought in the British new year at 4 p.m. for 13 years running ever since it opened in 2003. Sutton said this is a way to stay connected to the British community.

Sutton is among a myriad other Brits who also feel linked to friends and family back home through celebrating the new year at the same time as them. Another such person was Christine Martinez, who has attended the British new year at Rose & Crown for three years now.

“I text a picture to my family in England,” she said.

And every year, she expects them to complete the cycle by texting a picture back. Thus, even from thousands of miles away, Martinez’s family is still celebrating the new year together.