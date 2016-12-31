Santa Clarita Artists Association members put a chill on their art. Shown here are various scenes of winter through the eyes of some very creative people, using various media, techniques and styles.

Lisa Barr created Snowbound in oil. “This scene reminds me of growing up in the snow back east. The beauty of the snow falling on the trees and sparking on the hills is a beautiful sight.”

Jackie Cleveland painted in oil a winter scene of Mt. St. Helens BEFORE it exploded. “I was inspired by nature’s splendor for over 40 years.”

Gary Friedman illustrated the book cover for Little Cubs Lost – A Christmas Tale. This pen and watercolor is titled Home of the Snow Bear.

Editor’s note: Look for Part 2 on Wednesday, January 4, in the Our Community section.