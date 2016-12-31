At the annual Holiday get-together of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, Jaylene

Armstrong, former board member was given a special tribute by President Norma Warden for her various contributions in promoting art education and chairing the Fundraising committee for the art gallery. Armstrong was unable to attend due to health reasons and the award will be delivered to her.

The new 2017 board members are:

Laurie Finkelstein (Membership), Lisa Barr (Newsletter Editor), Scott Parker (Website Editor), Natalie Tate (Member at Large), Cheri Marcovitch (Hospitality), Zony Gordon (Events/Workshops), Howard Marcovitch (Technical Director), Norma Warden (President), Chrystal Walker (Financial Assistant), Sandy Fisher (Treasurer), Jeanne Iler (Vice President), Olga Kaczmar (Publicity), Cathy King (Art Classic) and Idelle Tyzbir (Programs).