Photos of the Week: Dec. 24 – 30, 2016 By Katharine Lotze - December 31, 2016, 10:00 am The Dream Team, a recreational basketball team of 15 and 16-year-old boys in the Santa Clarita Parks and Rec league, practices on Tuesday morning at Central Park. They practice usually once per week indoors, but went outside because of the nice weather. Katharine Lotze/Signal A man walks around a large puddle of water in Central Park on Tuesday. Katharine Lotze/Signal Fire fighters spray down a structure fire on Dec. 26. Photo courtesy Rick McClure. Kylee Ward, 3, front, takes brother Carter, 1, (not seen), and friend Blake Renfrow, 4, back, on a Monday morning cruise around Central Park in their brand new tot-sized Chevrolet Silverado toy car, which they received for Christmas. Katharine Lotze/Signal Kylee Ward, 3, right, takes brother Carter, 1, left, and friend Blake Renfrow, 4, on a Monday morning cruise around Central Park in their brand new tot-sized Chevrolet Silverado toy car, which they received for Christmas. Katharine Lotze/Signal Captured using high dynamic range settings, snow on the San Gabriel Mountains can be seen from Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce on Monday. Katharine Lotze/Signal Snow covers the hills north of Santa Clarita, overlooking the Five Knolls development, as seen from Ermine Street at Golden Valley Road on Monday morning. Katharine Lotze/Signal Water, mud and debris flows downhill in a trench along Iron Canyon Road on Sunday after Friday night's storm causes mudslides in the Sand Canyon areas. Samie Gebers/ The Signal Jayne Patafin prepares the gifts that are to be given out to the homeless at Bridge to Home's winter shelter on Drayton Street in Santa Clarita on Christmas Eve. Nikolas Samuels Jeff Habberstad guides a skip loader piloted by Joe Graziano through mud in a driveway along Iron Canyon Road near the Sand Fire burn area of Santa Clarita Saturday. Austin Dave/Signal Snow levels dropped to an elevation of 3,000 feet this morning with substantial snow fall in Frazier Park just before Christmas. Jeff Zimmerman/For the Signal Kaelan Hawes, 20 months, laughs as he plays on the jungle gym at Todd Longshore Park on Wednesday. Katharine Lotze/Signal Carter Iglesias, 2, plays a game of "tickle monster" with his grandfather, Mike Alarid, at Todd Longshore Park on Wednesday. Katharine Lotze/Signal Carter Iglesias, 2, plays a game of "tickle monster" with his grandfather, Mike Alarid, at Todd Longshore Park on Wednesday. Katharine Lotze/Signal Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth (L) lights the menorah as Rabbi Choni Marozov (R) from Chabad of Santa Clarita Valley looks on during a Chanukah celebration at the Westfield Town Center. Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal A child is removed from an American Medical Response ambulance and loaded into a county fire helicopter. The 18-month-old infant had fallen into a pool in Stevenson Ranch. Rick McClure/For The Signal A child is rflown via county fire helicopter after the 18-month-old infant fell into a pool in Stevenson Ranch. Rick McClure/For The Signal Abi Bowling (L), music director from Congregation Beth Shalom, directs the combined choirs of Temple Beth Ami and Congregation Beth Shalom during a Chanukah celebration at the Westfield Town Center. Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal