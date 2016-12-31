2017 brings a change to Our Community. Beginning next week the Our Community section will move to two different days during the week. Content for this section will be split up between Wednesdays and Thursdays, with the popular calendar section publishing on Thursdays.

This move will enable the Signal to bring you more weekday content and the calendar will provide you with a heads-up for the following weekend’s events.

So look for the next Our Community to publish on Wednesday, January 4, and the Calendar section on Thursday, January 5. And of course you can always find us on line at signalscv.com.

We love hearing from you. Please continue to send in your stories, photos, poems and announcements to: ourcommunity@signalscv.com.

Happy New Year Santa Clarita!